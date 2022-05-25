The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Twitter to pay $150 million fine over deceptively collected data

The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department announced the company will also have to implement a new security program

May 25, 2022 at 5:50 p.m. EDT
Federal regulators Wednesday announced that Twitter will pay a $150 million fine to settle allegations that it deceptively used email address and phone numbers it had collected to target advertising.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department said the company also will be banned from profiting off the “deceptively collected” data and be required to notify users that it used their phone numbers and email addresses for advertising, according to a news release about the settlement. And the company will be required to implement and maintain a new privacy program that will require the company to review the security risks of new products.

“The $150 million penalty reflects the seriousness of the allegations against Twitter, and the substantial new compliance measures to be imposed as a result of today’s proposed settlement will help prevent further misleading tactics that threaten users’ privacy,” associate attorney general Vanita Gupta said in a release.

As backing for the settlement, the U.S. government filed a complaint against the company Wednesday in federal court in the Northern District of California, alleging that Twitter had violated a 2011 order it reached with the FTC over allegations that it failed to safeguard personal information.

