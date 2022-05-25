Twitter to pay $150 million fine over deceptively collected data

Federal regulators Wednesday announced that Twitter will pay a $150 million fine to settle allegations that it deceptively used email address and phone numbers it had collected to target advertising.
“The $150 million penalty reflects the seriousness of the allegations against Twitter, and the substantial new compliance measures to be imposed as a result of today’s proposed settlement will help prevent further misleading tactics that threaten users’ privacy,” associate attorney general Vanita Gupta said in a release.
As backing for the settlement, the U.S. government filed a complaint against the company Wednesday in federal court in the Northern District of California, alleging that Twitter had violated a 2011 order it reached with the FTC over allegations that it failed to safeguard personal information.