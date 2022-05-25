Live updates Twitter’s shareholder meeting

Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is still up in the air, but the Tesla CEO has already laid out his ideas for changing the social media company.

Everything Musk says has to be taken with a grain of salt. He’s prone to making predictions that don’t come true, or making statements that are meant to inflame and troll people rather than be taken seriously. But if he completes the purchase and becomes the dominant owner of Twitter, he’ll have the ability to shake up the company in a real way.

Musk has spoken a lot about free speech and his views that Twitter’s moderation policy is too strict. He’s responded to tweets from right-wing media and political figures who have argued for years the platform is biased against them, while simultaneously using it to reach millions of followers. Musk wants the platform to be “politically neutral,” but it’s not clear what he means by that, and how it could change the company. One thing is clear: he’s said he would allow former president Donald Trump back on the site, though Trump has said he doesn’t intend to return.