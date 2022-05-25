The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Twitter’s shareholder meeting

(Matt Rourke/AP)
By
and 
 
Updated May 25, 2022 at 1:56 p.m. EDT|Published May 25, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The saga of Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter could experience another flash point Wednesday at the company’s annual meeting.

Investors won’t be voting on the deal at the meeting, but it’s likely to come up. Musk, who is one of Twitter’s biggest shareholders, may attend or weigh in as well.

View live politics updates

“Expect more fireworks,” wrote Dan Ives, a tech analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Musk has agreed to buy the company for $44 billion, but analysts expect he may try to back out of the deal or strike a new one at a lower price. He has tweeted several times that the deal is on “hold” because he doesn’t think the company is being honest about how many of its users are fake “bot” accounts. Twitter has said it plans to enforce the deal terms at the price Musk agreed to.

Elon Musk says deal can’t ‘move forward’ until Twitter proves bot numbers

Here’s what else to know

  • The publication Insider reported last week that Musk allegedly sexually harassed a flight attendant aboard his jet and that his aerospace firm SpaceX paid the woman $250,000 to settle the claim. Musk has vigorously denied the report and called it “politically motivated” amid his bid to buy Twitter.
  • It’s possible Musk’s focus on bots is a tactic to get the Twitter board to renegotiate a lower price, analysts say. The company’s stock is trading well below the $54.20 a share Musk has agreed to pay, signaling the market doesn’t believe the deal will go through as planned. Twitter is still committed to seeing through the deal at the agreed-upon price, and other shareholders might be upset and even sue the company if it agrees to something lower. This may be a chance to hear what shareholders have been thinking.
  • There are several other shareholder proposals on the table, including one asking the company to be more transparent about its lobbying and one requesting the board to hire an outside firm to review the impact Twitter has on civil rights.
Loading...