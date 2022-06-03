The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Technology

Amazon’s consumer CEO Dave Clark resigns

By
June 3, 2022 at 1:18 p.m. EDT
Dave Clark, the head of Amazon's consumer business, announced his resignation Friday. (Steven Senne/AP)
The chief executive of Amazon’s consumer business will step down next month after more than two decades, the e-commerce giant announced in a blog post Friday and reflected in a regulatory filing.

“I’ve had an incredible time at Amazon but it’s time for me to build again,” David Clark said in a tweet Friday, where he shared a screenshot of an email he sent to his team. “For some time, I have discussed my intent to transition out of Amazon with my family and others close to me, but I wanted to ensure the teams were setup for success,” he wrote in the farewell email.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The announcement marks the second high-profile departure in as many days in the tech world. On Wednesday, Sheryl Sandberg — one of the highest-ranking women in corporate America — announced she was stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook, the company she helped transform into a digital-advertising behemoth.

Clark’s ascending career at Amazon mirrored the company’s sprawling growth; he began as an operations manager, then moved up to a regional general manager position, and eventually oversaw the tech giant’s entire worldwide consumer business. When he first joined the company, Amazon had just six fulfillment centers. It has since swelled into a corporate behemoth, raking in $470 billion in sales last year and and is valued among the elite club of trillion dollar companies. Its operations now span online shopping, groceries, streaming, gadgets and web services.

