Amazon’s consumer CEO Dave Clark resigns

The chief executive of Amazon’s consumer business will step down next month after more than two decades, the e-commerce giant announced in a blog post Friday and reflected in a regulatory filing.
The announcement marks the second high-profile departure in as many days in the tech world. On Wednesday, Sheryl Sandberg — one of the highest-ranking women in corporate America — announced she was stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook, the company she helped transform into a digital-advertising behemoth.
Clark’s ascending career at Amazon mirrored the company’s sprawling growth; he began as an operations manager, then moved up to a regional general manager position, and eventually oversaw the tech giant’s entire worldwide consumer business. When he first joined the company, Amazon had just six fulfillment centers. It has since swelled into a corporate behemoth, raking in $470 billion in sales last year and and is valued among the elite club of trillion dollar companies. Its operations now span online shopping, groceries, streaming, gadgets and web services.
