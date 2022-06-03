Amazon’s consumer CEO Dave Clark resigns

The chief executive of Amazon’s consumer business will step down next month after more than two decades, the e-commerce giant announced in a blog post Friday and reflected in a regulatory filing.

“I’ve had an incredible time at Amazon but it’s time for me to build again,” David Clark said in a tweet Friday, where he shared a screenshot of an email he sent to his team. “For some time, I have discussed my intent to transition out of Amazon with my family and others close to me, but I wanted to ensure the teams were setup for success,” he wrote in the farewell email.