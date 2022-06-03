Can’t wake up? Try electric-shocking yourself.

Emmie Hughes isn’t great at waking up. During high school, her body got used to early mornings. But once she graduated, all bets were off and Hughes started sleeping through her alarms. She moved out of her family’s home, so her parents are no longer a last line of defense against the 21-year-old’s distinct snooziness, she said. And a period of unemployment during the pandemic made things worse as her schedule shifted from day-to-day.

She tried relying on her Apple Watch, but the vibrations didn’t wake her up. Then she bought an alarm that promised to be loud enough to rouse deep sleepers — it woke up her roommates.

Finally, Hughes woke up one day around 2 p.m. and realized she had slept through not only the 10 a.m. shift she’d picked up from a co-worker at her retail job, but her own 1 p.m. shift as well. So she decided to shell out the big bucks to start electric-shocking herself in the mornings — but only a little bit.

Her instrument of choice is called the Pavlok Shock Clock, as she explains in a viral TikTok video. It’s a $149.99 bracelet that can administer a mild shock. Over time, it’s supposed to train deep sleepers to wake up to sound or vibration alone. Her hopes for easier mornings are high, she said. But reception to her story has been mixed.

“There were a lot of people on TikTok being like, ‘No one should need this to wake up. Something is clearly wrong with you,’” Hughes said. “I was like, ‘I know that.’”

Or maybe she just needed the right wake-up call. Sleep is more individual than traditional wisdom suggests, according to Dr. Jamie Zeitzer, an associate research professor of psychiatry and sleep medicine at Stanford University. During the pandemic, many of us shifted to sleep schedules that better suit us, he said. Now, we’re struggling to adjust to our employer’s schedules — and never is it more obvious than when that alarm first sounds.

Some people are “good sleepers,” Zeitzer said. They sleep enough hours on a regular schedule that fits their biology. But the rest of us might experience something called sleep inertia, which means even after we wake up, some parts of our brains are still dozing. That makes it really hard to spring out of bed, and the best way to combat it depends entirely on who you are, he said. Our age, habits, likes and dislikes all influence what we need to wake up effectively, be it light exposure, jumping jacks or a dose of good old-fashioned fear.

After a Washington Post reader wrote in asking for help finding a wake-up call that works for him, I tested a number of alarm apps and gadgets under $50. There’s no one-size-fits-all fix, but here’s what you’ve got at your disposal.

Alarm apps Return to menu I tried five popular alarm apps from the Apple App Store. The good news: Two of them, Alarmy and Sleep Cycle, had free features I found helpful. Sleep Cycle let me set a window for my wake-up rather than a specific time, and the slowly building alarm volume made the whole process less jarring. Alarmy, meanwhile, pairs its alarms with tasks that help you shake off sleep inertia — you can solve math problems, play a memory game or walk across your house to scan the bar code on a book or tube of toothpaste. (Both apps charge for extra features.) The other three apps — “Alarm Clock — Wake up Music,” “Alarm Clock HD” and “Alarm Clock for Me” — I found less useful. Many of their features were already available on my smartphone, and I’d rather not navigate around the ads that pop up in these apps’ free versions. Advertisement Now the bad news: All five apps can share your personal data for advertising. Alarmy can share your location to help third parties track you across apps and sites, according to its App Store listing, while Sleep Cycle says it can use your health data to “help improve the world,” which includes sharing that data with unnamed partners after you consent. People and companies benefit from personalized ads, said Frank List, CEO of the company that makes Alarm Clock — Wake up Music and Alarm Clock HD, and the apps ask for permission to track on iOS. The other three apps didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. If you’re concerned about privacy, opt for a physical alarm clock. Keeping our phones out of reach at bedtime also helps avoid the itch to check notifications, Zeitzer noted.

Vibration alarms Return to menu People who are hard of hearing or don’t respond to audio alarms may find success with a bed-shaker. This one is a tiny disk that plugs into a bedside digital clock. When my alarm sounds, the disk under my pillow vibrates, and the extra onslaught seems to work better than sound alone. Smart bracelets like an Apple Watch or FitBit come with vibrating alarms. For a less pricey option, try a wrist alarm like the Shake-n-Wake from Tech Tools.

Super loud alarms Return to menu Some alarms are known for being super loud. A website for the “Screaming Meanie” alarm puts it coyly: This thing will “never go unnoticed.” Advertisement When it went off, my husband and I shrieked out loud. Your neighbors might not like it, but this is a great option if you live in a single-family home or a cave in the wilderness.

Projector alarms Return to menu "I had no idea what time it was," is something you'll never convincingly say again after buying an alarm that projects the time onto your wall or ceiling. If you tend to sleep in after hitting snooze and losing track of time, this is one solution. But if you struggle to fall asleep, it could get a little tortuous: I caught myself staring at the numbers on my ceiling while I tossed and turned.