Senate, House members unveil a long-stalled data privacy bill

A bipartisan group of legislators in the House and Senate struck a deal on data privacy legislation Friday, proposing a bill that would allow users to opt-out of targeted advertisements and to sue Internet companies that improperly sell their data. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The legislation, though, faces a steep uphill climb to become law. The lawmakers — Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) — are still hoping to recruit more supporters, namely Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash), chair of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, who has advanced more liberal priorities for online user rights. Without her support, the bill will likely stall.

Still, consumer rights advocates say, the proposed compromise legislation is the biggest breakthrough to date for efforts to pass a federal privacy law, which have been bogged down amid partisan disagreements.

For years, Democrats and Republicans have remained at odds over to what extent a federal privacy law should override state measures, such as the landmark California Consumer Privacy Act, and whether it should give consumers the right to bring their own lawsuits against violators.

Republicans support federal preemption of state privacy laws, fearing a patchwork of standards making compliance difficult for businesses, while Democrats have sought a broad private right of action to give consumers legal tools when government enforcement fails.

The legislation unveiled Friday seeks to strike a compromise, including a limit on when and how users can sue Internet companies, and measures that would supersede most state digital privacy laws. Politico first reported news of the deal.

But major obstacles remain to get a deal signed into law.

The draft bill is already facing head winds from some prominent Senate Democrats. Sen. Brain Schatz (D-Hawaii), a lead negotiator in past privacy talks on Capitol Hill, warned panel leaders in a letter Wednesday that their latest effort to pass a law was “falling short” in protecting consumers. Schatz urged lawmakers to “refuse to settle for a privacy framework that will only result in more policies to read, more cookies to consent to, and no real change for consumers.”

Schatz urged panel leaders to advance a proposal that imposes a duty of care on companies to protect users’ personal data and said that if they cannot, they “absolutely should not preempt states from adopting consumer-first online privacy reforms.” While dozens of Democrats support creating a duty of care standard for online data, it’s widely opposed by Republicans.

In response, Cantwell said in a statement to The Washington Post on Wednesday, “Senator Schatz is right — any robust and comprehensive privacy law must protect consumers’ personal data with a clear requirement that companies are accountable for the use of that data and must act in consumers’ best interests.”

Lawmakers also face a dwindling timeframe to get a deal done before the midterm elections. Wicker, who has led discussions for Senate Republicans for years, is widely expected to take over as the GOP lead on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which could set back privacy talks on the Senate Commerce Committee as new leadership steps in. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), a combative tech critic who has focused more on targeting allegations of “bias” by social media companies than on issues like data privacy, is in line to take over for Wicker by seniority.

Staffers on the House Energy & Commerce Committee released a bipartisan discussion draft for data privacy legislation in December 2019, but this is the first time a proposal backed by panel leaders has drawn bicameral support. Little public progress had been made since 2019, even as a cascade of data privacy scandals have consumed tech industry giants like Facebook and Google and infuriated lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

