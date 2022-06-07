Amazon files motion to close hearing on union victory to the public

Placeholder while article actions load

Amazon is slated to present its objections to the Amazon Labor Union victory in Staten Island before a National Labor Relations Board judge on Monday — but the company is trying to keep the proceedings under wraps. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday, Amazon’s lawyers filed a motion to close the hearing, according to a filing provided by ALU attorney Seth Goldstein to The Washington Post.

Amazon argues in its motion that, because the hearing is being held on Zoom, it makes it difficult to know if witnesses who aren’t supposed to be able to observe the proceedings are in attendance, or if the hearing is being recorded and shared with those witnesses.

“There is no practical way in which the Hearing Officer can effectively police who will be viewing the hearing via the publicly available Zoom invitation — including potential witnesses,” the filing says. “Nor can she control or even know whether unauthorized attendees are photographing or recording the proceedings on personal electronic devices and making those available to others — including potential witnesses.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, or questions about whether members of the press would be permitted to attend the hearing if the company’s motion is granted.

Advertisement

The motion, which requests the general public be barred from attending, specifies the parties that Amazon say should be allowed to attend the full proceeding, including witnesses and legal teams, but does not explicitly mention members of the media. The motion describes media coverage of the union election in Staten Island as “unprecedented.”

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“I’ve never heard of this happening before, this is fantasy,” Goldstein, the lawyer representing the union, told The Post. “It again shows that Amazon is out of touch with the importance of transparency, so that everybody understands what is happening.”

The NLRB’s regional office will determine this week whether Amazon’s motion will be granted.

In May, independent labor organization Amazon Labor Union won a historic union election at JFK8, an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island. Amazon has not acknowledged the union’s win, and has since filed objections to the union’s conduct in hopes to get the result overturned. In documents filed with the board in April, Amazon said it planned to argue that the election should be invalidated in part because the union “misled employees by telling them that they would lose their benefits if they did not support the ALU.”

Since the Amazon Labor Union won the election at JFK8 in May, the group said it has received hundreds of requests for support from Amazon employees around the country who are also interested in unionization. Monday’s hearing, if it remains public, will be closely watched both the media and organized labor.

Amazon has also filed objections in an ongoing union election at a warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. The union organizing workers there, the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, has also filed objections and the result of the election remains undetermined.

GiftOutline Gift Article