How to screen remote-learning apps for privacy

How do people identify the other 10 percent of apps?
Educational apps exploded in use early on in the pandemic as children went from learning in classrooms to taking classes over Zoom. As part of that shift, educators had their students use a variety of new tools to learn and practice various subjects. Now that schools are open again, many of those digital shifts and apps have stuck around as part of everyday education.
While it’s often left to districts and individual schools to vet apps, a growing number of teachers, parents and students are looking into the tools they’re using. Here are some things everyone can do to try to limit the collection of student data.
Follow the money
When apps misuse users’ data, it’s often part of how the company makes money. They might sell it to third parties to target ads, or sell ads themselves, even if they’re also charging a one time licensing fee or monthly subscription. Look up the company and see what its business model is, what other apps it has and what services it offers that might seem to go against a privacy-focused mission.
“Look for how this product makes money. If it’s free, there’s definitely an area of concern,” says Girard Kelly, senior counsel and director of the privacy program at Common Sense, a nonprofit organization that reviews technology and media targeting young people. “But even for products you’re paying for … look and see how this company makes money. That’s a good indication for how it protects your privacy.”
Look to trusted companies
The Human Rights Watch study identified nine apps that they say seemed to protect their users’ data and privacy around the world. They include Stile Education, Math Kids, learn, Prof Multi, Jitsi, Learning Apps, IServ, Visavid and Learning Outcomes Smart Q.
Kelly says Common Sense has found a few big names are generally trustworthy, though it’s always worth re-auditing an app’s privacy practices over time. Some of the less worrisome options include Apple School Manager, tools from Code.org, ClassDojo, Clever, Desmos and Sesame Street, says Kelly.
Big companies like Facebook and Google also make popular learning software. Despite years of criticism of their various privacy practices, both companies have tried to separate their educational products from their core businesses, allowing them to have better privacy for those apps, says Kelly.
Read the privacy policy, or at least search it
Every app should have a privacy policy, but they’re usually thousands of words long and written in dense legalese that’s designed to confuse. If you have the patience, try reading through any school-app privacy policies. If you’re not able, try doing a search for keywords that might take you to the most relevant sections. Kelly suggests terms like sale, selling, advertising and tracking.
Look out for loopholes the app may be using, such as claiming to de-identify or anonymize personal data. Research has shown that it’s possible to re-identify people from data with enough unique data points.
Use a resource that reads the terms for you. Common Sense Media reviews popular education apps’ privacy by having their own teams read through privacy policies. It scores each app with a percentage and a label like Pass, Warning or Fail and lists them in a searchable public database.
Not mentioning any of these topics can be a sign the app isn’t being transparent. Be especially concerned if there isn’t a policy to read.
“If there’s no privacy policy, run,” says Kelly.
Contact your school
Parents should know what apps their children are using at school and remotely for school. If you have not been given a list of software (many mail them out once a year), reach out to your school or district and request one. You can also ask for a copy of the policies and procedures they have for tech privacy. Many schools have set policies that apps need to follow as part of their contracts. If it looks like one of the apps isn’t following those policies, it could be in breach of contract with the district.
It’s possible to have children opt out of using specific apps if there are concerns. If they’re the only one not using something, it could make completing classwork more complicated or even isolate them. If your concerns are serious, make them clear in writing to the school administrators and the district, or even other parents.
The schools choosing these apps should be looking for a couple of key ways they minimize risk to students, says Kelly. Apps should limit their data collection so they only collect what is necessary from a student to use the product. (A reading app doesn’t need location data for example.) Apps should also ensure that they limit how any collected data is used, so it’s clearly stated that it’s only for the education purpose core to the product.
Change settings
Smartphones, tablets and computers include a number of settings that can increase privacy on the device side. First, check what permissions an app has, meaning what types of data it’s able to access. Some common examples are location data, a camera or microphone, contacts, health data and photos. Check to see if their devices have an option to deny apps the ability to track them.
Parents can also use parental controls on devices or through home routers to exert more control over what their children are accessing. You can limit when and for how long they can access specific apps, making sure that it’s only allowed during times when a guardian is around to supervise.
Apps themselves may have settings that can increase privacy. Make sure that nothing is set to “share publicly” and that any profiles are kept to the bare minimum.
Teach your kids to spot bad apps (and be smart about sharing)
Learning apps might be some of the first tools your kids use without you, but they won’t be the last. Use them as a way to talk about data privacy, red flags to look for, settings to check, and what they should and should not share.
They should hesitate to share anything personal or information that seems outside the scope of the app. If a math app asks for demographic data, that’s a red flag. Apps that have chat features should be used with extreme caution, and if they’re asked to use something new, they should tell their guardians before trying it out for the first time.
