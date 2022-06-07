How to screen remote-learning apps for privacy

Contact your school

Parents should know what apps their children are using at school and remotely for school. If you have not been given a list of software (many mail them out once a year), reach out to your school or district and request one. You can also ask for a copy of the policies and procedures they have for tech privacy. Many schools have set policies that apps need to follow as part of their contracts. If it looks like one of the apps isn’t following those policies, it could be in breach of contract with the district.

Advertisement

It’s possible to have children opt out of using specific apps if there are concerns. If they’re the only one not using something, it could make completing classwork more complicated or even isolate them. If your concerns are serious, make them clear in writing to the school administrators and the district, or even other parents.