Elon Musk to face Twitter staff for the first time

Elon Musk plans to address Twitter’s staff in a companywide town hall Thursday, directly facing employees — many of whom are deeply worried about his $44 billion deal to acquire the social network — for the first time. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The virtual town hall will enable Twitter’s more than 7,500 workers, most of whom are remote, to ask questions about Musk’s intentions for the acquisition, which has prompted intense internal outcry over the last few months, according to internal communications obtained by The Washington Post and conversations with more than a dozen employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. The company has held previous town halls, where workers can question executives and board members, throughout the contentious negotiation with the billionaire.

Employees are likely to ask whether Musk is contemplating lay offs, whether he will seek to change the company’s approach to moderating and policing content, and if he will restore the account of former president Donald Trump, according to questions from past events. (Musk said last month that he would reinstate Trump’s account.)

Executives have deflected some of these questions in the past, saying only that Musk has the answers.

When Musk agreed to acquire Twitter and take it private in late April, he plunged the social network into crisis. The company’s stock has fallen more than 25% since Musk agreed to buy it at $54.20 per share. Musk has been capricious in his approach to the deal, critiquing the platform from his popular Twitter account. In one tweet, he proclaimed the deal was “on hold,” and he has frequently criticized the company’s content and product-related decisions. He has repeatedly said Twitter is failing to divulge enough information about amount of spam and bot accounts on its service.

With each new fight, Twitter’s stock price has fallen, causing Wall Street to speculate that Musk may not go through with the deal.

After protracted negotiations, Twitter now plans to share reams of real-time internal data, known as the “firehose,” with Musk. His team has indicated to associates that the data could provide key clues to help him understand the bot issue. But Twitter employees say that the firehose does not contain information that will change the company’s current bot estimates and that Musk’s bot argument is a tactic to lower the share price.

