How to juggle multiple TV streaming services without missing a show

Netflix: The company is going to start going after sharing with people outside the same home and will use your IP address to track offenders. It’s currently testing enforcement in three countries by pushing people to pay for their own streaming for a lower cost. You can stream on 1 to four screens at a time, depending on your plan.

Prime Video: You can share a Prime account with one other adult, but Amazon did not clarify if they need to live at the same address or say if it is enforcing unwanted sharing.

Disney Plus: Disney terms do not specify whom you can or can’t share your login with, but a Disney account allows four streams at a time, seven profiles, and downloads on up to 10 devices. The company says it has technology to flag “suspicious” activity but did not say what actions it takes or what qualifies as “suspicious.”

HBO Max: The HBO Max terms say you can add up to five user profiles for members of your immediate family or people in your household, meaning it’s okay if you’re sharing with family in a different state.

Paramount Plus: You can watch it on three devices at once and make up to 6 profiles. The terms specify you can only share it with members of your household. The company did not specify how or if it enforces other sharing.

Hulu: On Hulu, two devices can stream at a time, you can add six profiles and use it on three mobile devices. Its terms say you can only share with “members of your household,” but the company declined to say how it defines household or how it enforces sharing. It’s owned by Disney and uses the same technology for detecting suspicious activity.

Discovery Plus: This service doesn’t specify whom you can share your login with in its terms and did not return a request to comment on its enforcement policies. You can stream on up to four devices at once.