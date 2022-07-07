Shivon Zilis, who reportedly had twins with Elon Musk, is an AI expert

1 Shivon Zilis reportedly had twins with Elon Musk

Business Insider reported that Zilis and Musk recently filed in Austin to change the children’s last name to match their father’s. The petition seeks to make the children’s mother’s name, Zilis, part of their middle names, according to copies of the petition. According to Business Insider, she is 36; Musk is 51.

Musk serves as co-CEO of Neuralink, and Zilis is the director of operations and special projects for the company. Neuralink is an ambitious moonshot project in Musk’s portfolio, which also includes Tesla and SpaceX, and aims to cut small holes in patients’ skulls to insert brain implants.

Zilis, who did not comment for the Business Insider story, filed the name change document on April 25 — the same day that Musk struck a deal to take over social media company Twitter for about $44 billion. On that day, Zilis tweeted, “It’s nice when there are days where you end up more net hopeful for the future :)”