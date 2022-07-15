Musk fires back at Twitter suit in new court filing

Twitter sued Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete his acquisition of the company after he said last week that he was terminating the deal. Musk has argued he has a right to leave the deal because the company didn’t give him enough information to figure out if its estimates about the number of spam bots on the platform are accurate. A spokesperson for Twitter declined to comment.

Elon Musk responded formally on Friday to Twitter’s lawsuit against him , saying the court should reject Twitter’s request for a short trial in the next two months and arguing the case will be more complicated and technical than Twitter makes it out to be.

Musk’s filing accuses Twitter of dragging its feet on giving him the data he wanted on bots and then asking for “warp speed” when it comes to setting a trial date. Twitter argued in its lawsuit that every day that the uncertainty around the acquisition hangs over them, the more damage is done to the company. The tone of Musk’s response is similarly fiery, offering a preview of the heated legal wrangling that is to come. The billionaire had already tweeted about Twitter’s lawsuit, responding to a tweet about how it was ironic that the company’s management was accusing Musk of acting in bad faith but still wanted him to own the company with two laughing emoji.