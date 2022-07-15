The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Musk fires back at Twitter suit in new court filing

Musk argues that the lawsuit should revolve around bots and that Twitter’s request for a quick trial is unreasonable

July 15, 2022 at 6:55 p.m. EDT
Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the SEC in 2019. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)
Elon Musk responded formally on Friday to Twitter’s lawsuit against him, saying the court should reject Twitter’s request for a short trial in the next two months and arguing the case will be more complicated and technical than Twitter makes it out to be.

Twitter sued Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete his acquisition of the company after he said last week that he was terminating the deal. Musk has argued he has a right to leave the deal because the company didn’t give him enough information to figure out if its estimates about the number of spam bots on the platform are accurate. A spokesperson for Twitter declined to comment.

Musk’s filing accuses Twitter of dragging its feet on giving him the data he wanted on bots and then asking for “warp speed” when it comes to setting a trial date. Twitter argued in its lawsuit that every day that the uncertainty around the acquisition hangs over them, the more damage is done to the company. The tone of Musk’s response is similarly fiery, offering a preview of the heated legal wrangling that is to come. The billionaire had already tweeted about Twitter’s lawsuit, responding to a tweet about how it was ironic that the company’s management was accusing Musk of acting in bad faith but still wanted him to own the company with two laughing emoji.

Twitter’s position is that the case is straightforward: Musk agreed to buy it, and now he’s backing out of his commitments after his financial position weakened as part of a global sell-off in tech stocks. Musk asserts that the case should revolve around Twitter’s statements about how many bots it thinks are on its platform, which he believes are incorrect, though he hasn’t provided evidence of that claim.

“The core dispute over false and spam accounts is fundamental to Twitter’s value,” Musk’s lawyers wrote in the filing. “It is also extremely fact and expert intensive, requiring substantial time for discovery.”

The court will hold a hearing Tuesday to address Twitter’s request for an expedited trial.

