Cell carrier privacy settings to change now

If you’re an AT&T customer you were automatically opted into its “relevant advertising” selection, which lets the company use your browsing history and videos you watch to put you into “interest categories” it can share with advertisers, a spokesman said.

If you ever clicked “yes” to something called “enhanced relevant advertising,” AT&T can also use your location and call history. It says it can combine data with your Android or iOS IDs (strings of numbers tied to your device), which could help advertisers better track you across different apps. It also says it can combine its data with data from third parties — including your credit information — to get an even clearer picture of you and your behavior. Yikes.