Twitter rebuts Musk’s countersuit as legal battles continue

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter on Thursday published a series of rebuttals to a countersuit filed by Elon Musk regarding his abandoned $44 billion bid to acquire the beleaguered social media company. Twitter’s filing — the latest in weeks of bitter legal wrangling — preempted the publication of Musk’s countersuit. And it revealed that in his sealed countersuit filed last week, Musk claimed that Twitter actively misled his legal team, lied in its quarterly disclosures to financial regulators, and does a poor job of vetting for spam and bots on its service.

Musk is also seeking a declaration that Twitter suffered a material adverse effect, a significant change affecting the underlying value of the business that would let him back out of the deal, according to the filing.

Musk’s claims in his countersuit — and Twitter’s rebuttals — do not appear to reveal much new information, but they go further than before. They largely repeat Musk’s concerns over what he claims are misrepresentations about the degree to which spam and bots pervade Twitter’s platform and negatively impact people’s use of the service.

Musk and Twitter are locked in a court battle over his bid to buy the site for $44 billion, the price the tech mogul agreed to on April 25 before announcing he was terminating the deal on July 8.

Advertisement

Twitter sued Musk on July 12 in an effort to force the merger to go through, arguing Musk violated his commitment to buy the company.

A trial in the matter is set for the week of Oct. 17 and is set to last five days. Twitter has issued a flurry of subpoenas to banks and associates of Musk in an effort to uncover information related to the deal.

Musk’s attorneys fought for his answer to be posted earlier, but Twitter urged the judge to delay its release citing the need for redactions.

Before the termination letter, Musk spent weeks expressing his concern over the proportion of spam or fake accounts on the website, telegraphing an argument he would use as a potential off-ramp. His apprehension coincided with economic pressures across the tech industry, and a decline in Tesla’s stock value that significantly cut into his net worth.

Advertisement

Twitter has said for years that spam and bot accounts make up fewer than 5 percent of its MDAU, the company’s count of daily active users who are eligible to see ads. The current number of daily active users is 229 million.

Thursday’s filing capped off a week of tense legal back-and-forth, with Musk’s team arguing to unseal the countersuit immediately and Twitter pressing a judge for more time for redactions and saying that Musk’s side was breaking the court’s rules.

Both sides also issued a flurry of wide-ranging subpoenas to financial parties involved in the deal but also to members of Musk’s social circle, including an investor who spoke at an event in Miami where Musk discussed the bot issue.

Subpoenas went out from Twitter’s side to banks Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, as well as to Musk associates, including investors Joe Lonsdale and David Sacks, according to Twitter posts from both men. Both are not known to be investors in Twitter. Twitter also subpoened Musk’s legal team.

Musk’s side has issued fewer subpeonas so far, but appears to have issued subpoenas to two third party companies that contract with Twitter. Both companies are known to hire content moderators for Twitter.

GiftOutline Gift Article