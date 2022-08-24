Twitter whistleblower to testify in Congress about security failures

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko will testify before the Senate about his allegations of security failures at the social network, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Wednesday. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Zatko, Twitter’s former security chief, will appear pursuant to a subpoena. The hearing was announced one day after The Washington Post reported on Zatko’s whistleblower complaint to federal regulators, which alleges “extreme, egregious deficiencies” in its defenses against hackers, as well as its meager efforts to fight spam.

“Mr. Zatko’s allegations of widespread security failures and foreign state actor interference at Twitter raise serious concerns. If these claims are accurate, they may show dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world,” said Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), the chair and top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The lawmakers said in a statement that in addition to the hearing, they would "take further steps as needed to get to the bottom of these alarming allegations.”

The hearing signals the mounting political and regulatory headwinds for the social network in the wake of Zatko’s complaint, which has prompted bipartisan concerns about privacy and national security among lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The allegations became public as lawmakers have pledged to pass legislation to protect Americans’ data privacy and hold powerful social media companies accountable.

Twitter declined to comment on the hearing. The company has pushed back on Zatko’s allegations. Company spokeswoman Rebecca Hahn said the company has long prioritized security and also said that Zatko’s disclosures appeared to be “riddled with inaccuracies.”

The Judiciary Committee announced the hearing a day after Zatko had three meetings on Capitol Hill, according to his lawyer, John Tye, the founder of Whistleblower Aid. Grassley and Durbin’s offices confirmed that Zatko met with Judiciary Committee staff but declined to say what was discussed in those meetings.

“We’re encouraged the U.S. Congress is taking this so seriously,” said Tye during a Twitter Spaces event hosted by The Washington Post.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent letters to federal regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice, calling on them to investigate Zatko’s allegations.

The FTC, SEC and DOJ have received the complaint, and Tye says he has been in touch with agency investigators.

