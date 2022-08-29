The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Artemis 1 launch is first of NASA’s plan to return to the moon

NASA’s Space Launch System will attempt to launch the Artemis 1 rocket, the most powerful ever built, into space for 42 days on Aug. 29. (Video: The Washington Post)
Updated August 29, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. EDT|Published August 29, 2022 at 6:31 a.m. EDT

NASA’s Space Launch System, which the space agency hopes will take American astronauts back to the moon, has been in development for more than a decade. But today will be the first time NASA attempts to launch the multibillion-dollar rocket, the most powerful NASA has ever built.

The development of the SLS has been controversial. Several inspector general reports have dinged the project for being over budget and criticized NASA for paying performance bonuses to the prime contractor, Boeing, even though the project is years behind schedule.

But despite those setbacks, Congress has continued to fund the program, which has cost $23 billion and counting — far more expensive than the rockets now being used by commercial space companies such as SpaceX. Critics often refer to the SLS as the “Senate Launch System.”

Weather or technical issues could force NASA to delay the launch to another day, but when the SLS flies, the space agency says it will mark a major milestone in its ambitious Artemis program to create a sustainable presence on and around the moon.

Here’s what to know

  • Launch originally was scheduled for 8:33 a.m. Eastern time, with a two-hour window. Given problems with weather and a technical issue, the launch may go later in the window. But NASA has not given a new launch time.
  • There are no astronauts on board. The launch will be the first test of the rocket and the first flight to the moon for the Orion crew capsule designed to one day carry people.
  • The Orion capsule is expected to spend 42 days in space before returning to Earth in October. It is scheduled to reach the moon in about six days and stay in lunar orbit before coming home.
  • The next Artemis mission, known as Artemis II, would send as many as four astronauts into lunar orbit, with a landing to follow with Artemis III by 2025 or 2026.
