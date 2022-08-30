Internet Access

How T-Mobile and SpaceX are teaming up to give you coverage from space

The age of the cellular dead zone may be ending.

By
August 30, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
T-Mobile is partnering with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer wireless phone service in remote parts of the U.S. where coverage is spotty. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg)
Comment

Driving down a lonely stretch of highway. Trekking through verdant backcountry. Waiting out a severe storm.

These are all situations where traditional cell service can quickly falter, or disappear entirely. But if T-Mobile and SpaceX get their way, cellular dead zones may finally go extinct, in the United States anyway.

Help Desk: Technology coverage that makes tech work for you

Last week, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced a partnership that promises to offer at least some degree of cellular service “practically everywhere in the continental U.S., Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico and territorial waters.”

T-Mobile partners with SpaceX in effort to end cellphone dead zones

At first, the service will focus on letting people send text messages from anywhere they have a clear view of the sky. And in time, Sievert said T-Mobile will work on using that new network for voice calls and data connections.

“It’s going to massively improve people’s convenience and it’s going to save lives,” Musk said.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert on Aug. 25 announced a partnership with SpaceX to use Starlink satellites to expand the carrier’s coverage. (Video: SpaceX)

But how will a system like this actually work? What will you have to do to use it? And who else is trying to make this work? Here’s what we know so far.

Loading...
Loading...