The Artemis program is NASA’s flagship deep-space human exploration program, meant to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since the last of the Apollo missions in 1972. Created under the Trump administration and carried on by President Biden, it seeks to develop a permanent presence on and around the moon.

Saturday’s flight, known as Artemis I, is the first in a series of test missions. It would send the Orion crew capsule in orbit around the moon for about six weeks without any astronauts on board. The next flight, Artemis II, scheduled for some time in 2024, would send astronauts into lunar orbit but not to the surface of the moon. A lunar landing, Artemis III, could come in 2025 or 2026, if all goes according to plan.