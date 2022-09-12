Good buy, Type O’s: iMessages can finally be edited and deleted

We’ve all been there: You just sent a message to someone you wish you hadn’t.
How do you edit an iMessage?
Here are the steps — and a few things that are good to know:
• In the Messages app, tap and hold on the message you just sent.
• Up pops a box. Tap on Edit.
• Fix your message, then tap the blue check mark.
• Your embarrassment is over.
A few details to keep in mind: You only have 15 minutes to edit a message — Apple shrank the window after feedback that longer windows could be abused.
The person on the receiving end will see a note that you’ve edited or unsent the message. They will also have the ability to see your unedited text by tapping and holding on that Edited flag. So you might have some explaining to do.
How do you un-send, or delete an iMessage?
• In the Messages app, tap and hold on the message you just sent.
• Up pops a box. Tap on Undo Send.
Just keep in mind: You only have 2 minutes to delete a message.
And most of all, know all of this only works when you’re texting people with iPhones. Messages to your Android friends — the ones who live in green bubbles — are sent in plain old SMS format that can’t be changed or forgotten.
There are also a few more useful changes in iOS 16. You can read our roundup of the biggest ones here.
