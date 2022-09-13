Live updates Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress

Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning before the Senate, as his allegations of widespread security vulnerabilities ignite new political head winds and legal challenges for the social network.

Senate Judiciary Committee lawmakers subpoenaed Zatko to appear after they received copies of his SEC complaint, which alleges the company misled federal regulators and its own board about its weak defenses against hackers, efforts to fight spam and foreign influence operations on its platform. Zatko’s allegations, first reported by The Washington Post and CNN, immediately reverberated on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers promised investigations and wrote letters calling the Federal Trade Commission to open a probe.