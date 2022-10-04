Chipmaker Micron to build $20 billion N.Y. factory amid semiconductor boom

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tech giant Micron said it will invest $20 billion in a new chip factory in Upstate New York, and up to $100 billion over twenty years if it decides to expand — another sign of a domestic semiconductor manufacturing boom. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Micron said it will build the factory in Clay, N.Y., just north of Syracuse, with the first phase to run through the end of the decade. The site could eventually include four factories if Micron opts to continue building.

The news is the latest in a string of U.S. chip-production investments announced in recent months as manufacturers take advantage of $52 billion in federal subsidies passed in the recent Chips and Science Act.

“To those who doubted that America could dominate the industries of the future, I say this — you should never bet against the American people” President Biden said in a statement.

The New York project is the second large investment announcement by Micron in the last few weeks. In August the company said it would build a big chip factory in Boise, Idaho, near the company’s headquarters.

