Chipmaker Micron to build $20 billion N.Y. factory amid semiconductor boom

Tech giant Micron said it will invest $20 billion in a new chip factory in Upstate New York, and up to $100 billion over twenty years if it decides to expand — another sign of a domestic semiconductor manufacturing boom.
The news is the latest in a string of U.S. chip-production investments announced in recent months as manufacturers take advantage of $52 billion in federal subsidies passed in the recent Chips and Science Act.
“To those who doubted that America could dominate the industries of the future, I say this — you should never bet against the American people” President Biden said in a statement.
The New York project is the second large investment announcement by Micron in the last few weeks. In August the company said it would build a big chip factory in Boise, Idaho, near the company’s headquarters.