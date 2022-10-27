The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Amazon stock plummets on gloomier holiday season forecast

Amazon’s stock fell more than 20 percent in after-hours trading Thursday.

October 27, 2022 at 5:04 p.m. EDT
Amazon's stock fell more than 20 percent in after-hours trading Thursday. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Amazon’s stock took a nosedive Thursday after the company’s forecast for its upcoming holiday sales season fell short of expectations.

The stock fell more than 20 percent in after-hours trading after the company announced its quarterly results.

On a call with media, Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said the company saw “moderating growth rates” in the second half of the third quarter, as people tightened their belts and enterprise cloud customers tried to save money.

Amazon hired too many workers for its warehouses

“We are seeing signs all around that people’s budgets are tight, inflation is still high,” he said. “We are preparing for what could be a slower growth period, like most companies.”

