How to track your ballot online

Want to make sure your vote counts in these high-stakes midterm elections? Track your ballot online like a UPS delivery.
For once, there’s a new use for technology that might build confidence in our democracy, rather than tear it down.
There are a few important things to know:
Ballot tracking won’t end all our debates about election fraud and making voting accessible to everyone. But the transparency helps us hold local election officials and the U.S. Postal Service accountable. And it can take away some of our own uncertainty about voting by mail.
That includes keeping you out of trouble. “Because you’ll have already received information that your ballot counted, you don’t have to jeopardize yourself committing a felony by voting again,” said Tammy Patrick, senior adviser to the elections team at the nonprofit Democracy Fund.
How does this work? Where can you get it? And what does it mean for your privacy?
Here’s a citizen’s guide based on my conversations with election officials and the companies that make the common ballot-tracking tech.
Help Desk is a destination built for readers looking to better understand and take control of the technology used in everyday life.
Go deeper: Tech in Your Life | Tech at Work | Your Data and Privacy | Internet Access | What’s New | Ethical Issues
Data and Privacy: A guide to every privacy setting you should change now. We have gone through the settings for the most popular (and problematic) services to give you recommendations. Google | Amazon | Facebook | Venmo | Apple | Android
Ask a question: Send the Help Desk your personal technology questions.