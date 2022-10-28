Elon Musk bought Twitter. Now what?

The deal closed on Thursday , according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after months of legal wrangling and negotiations, putting the billionaire in charge of one of the world’s largest social media networks.

The Twitter deal has had a tumultuous year — Musk tried to back out of the agreement this summer, and Twitter sued him to force him to honor the deal. Just weeks before the matter was set to go to trial, Musk again offered to buy the company.