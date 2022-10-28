Elon Musk bought Twitter. Now what?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after months of legal wrangling and negotiations, putting the billionaire in charge of one of the world’s largest social media networks.
Musk bought the social media company for about $44 billion, matching the original price he offered earlier this spring.
The Twitter deal has had a tumultuous year — Musk tried to back out of the agreement this summer, and Twitter sued him to force him to honor the deal. Just weeks before the matter was set to go to trial, Musk again offered to buy the company.
The entrepreneur, who changed his Twitter bio this week to read “Chief Twit,” is expected to take Twitter private and potentially lay off thousands of employees.
What will happen now that Musk owns Twitter?