Live updates Elon Musk takes control of Twitter

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter

October 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, seizing control of one of the most influential social media platforms in a $44 billion blockbuster deal.

The sale’s closing capped a months-long saga that saw the world’s richest person try — then reverse his decision — to buy the site, before changing course again as the matter was scheduled to head to trial.

Already, the takeover finalized Thursday is being cheered by some right-leaning Twitter users, and decried by a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, who say Musk’s plans could make the site a “hate-filled cesspool.”

Thierry Breton, the European Union’s internal market commissioner, reminded Musk that he must follow its laws.

“In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules,” he tweeted Friday.

Here’s what to know

  • Musk, a prolific Twitter user, is finally in control of the site with which he has a love-hate relationship. He has amassed a following of more than 110 million in a venue that can sometimes land him in trouble.
  • Twitter’s days as an also-ran among the big social media companies may be limited. Musk is known for taking big swings and making bets that more risk-averse corporate leaders might shy away from. It remains to be seen whether Twitter can mimic the successes of his other companies, Tesla and SpaceX.
  • Twitter could be entering a painful readjustment period, with a new owner who has decried its work environment as too relaxed and made plans for steep cuts along with a rethinking of its content-moderation strategies. The executive firings could be just the beginning.
