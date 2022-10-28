Live updates Elon Musk takes control of Twitter

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, seizing control of one of the most influential social media platforms in a $44 billion blockbuster deal.
Already, the takeover finalized Thursday is being cheered by some right-leaning Twitter users, and decried by a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, who say Musk’s plans could make the site a “hate-filled cesspool.”
Thierry Breton, the European Union’s internal market commissioner, reminded Musk that he must follow its laws.
“In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules,” he tweeted Friday.