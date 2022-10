Live updates Elon Musk takes control of Twitter

Musk, a prolific Twitter user, is finally in control of the site with which he has a love-hate relationship. He has amassed a following of more than 110 million in a venue that can sometimes land him in trouble

Twitter’s days as an also-ran among the big social media companies may be limited. Musk is known for taking big swings and making bets that more risk-averse corporate leaders might shy away from. It remains to be seen whether Twitter can mimic the successes of his other companies, Tesla and SpaceX.