Twitter wants to charge for verification. Here’s what you need to know.

The first big new Twitter feature under Elon Musk could cost you.
Over the weekend, Jason Calacanis, a longtime Musk associate who has been brought in to help run Twitter, posted a poll asking how much people would be willing to pay for the honor. The vast majority voted “wouldn’t pay.”
If undeterred, Twitter could charge as much as $20 a month for the privilege of having the blue check, according to a person familiar with the issue who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. Twitter’s existing paid version, called Twitter Blue, would be combined with the verification process, and some of its existing features may be cut, according to the person.
Whether you use Twitter or not, the change could have broader implications for everything from misinformation to elections. Here’s what you need to know.
