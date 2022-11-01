What's New

Twitter wants to charge for verification. Here’s what you need to know.

The coveted blue check mark could soon cost up to $20 a month

By
and 
 
November 1, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
(Emma Kumer/The Washington Post)

The first big new Twitter feature under Elon Musk could cost you.

The company is considering charging users to get verified and display the signature blue check mark next to their account name. It’s something Twitter has offered to some accounts for free in the past, with mixed success.

Help Desk: Technology coverage that makes tech work for you

Over the weekend, Jason Calacanis, a longtime Musk associate who has been brought in to help run Twitter, posted a poll asking how much people would be willing to pay for the honor. The vast majority voted “wouldn’t pay.”

If undeterred, Twitter could charge as much as $20 a month for the privilege of having the blue check, according to a person familiar with the issue who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. Twitter’s existing paid version, called Twitter Blue, would be combined with the verification process, and some of its existing features may be cut, according to the person.

What apps to use if you leave Twitter

Whether you use Twitter or not, the change could have broader implications for everything from misinformation to elections. Here’s what you need to know.

Help Desk: Making tech work for you

Help Desk is a destination built for readers looking to better understand and take control of the technology used in everyday life.

Go deeper: Tech in Your Life | Tech at Work | Your Data and Privacy | Internet Access | What’s New | Ethical Issues

Data and Privacy: A guide to every privacy setting you should change now. We have gone through the settings for the most popular (and problematic) services to give you recommendations. Google | Amazon | Facebook | Venmo | Apple | Android

Ask a question: Send the Help Desk your personal technology questions.

Loading...
Loading...