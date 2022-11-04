Elon Musk’s whirlwind first week at Twitter: 8,304 miles by private jet

Flight 3: Hawthorne, Ca. to Teterboro, N.J.

Dep. Oct. 30 at 9:26 p.m., arr. Oct. 31 at 1:54 a.m. | 2,456 miles

We’re having a very productive day meeting with the marketing and advertising community here in New York.



The passion they have for @Twitter is enormous.



So many great ideas on how to increase joy on the platform! — @jason (@Jason) October 31, 2022

Musk changed his Twitter bio location to “Twitter NY.” One of his associates, Jason Calacanis, who has been working with Musk to enact his plans at Twitter, posted on Monday about the new team’s efforts to court advertisers, which provide the company with the bulk of its revenue.

On Monday night, Musk was photographed attending Heidi Klum’s Halloween party on the Lower East Side. Klum was disguised as a rain worm. Musk, who arrived with his mom, Maye Musk, was dressed in red armor.

As Musk’s jet stayed on the East Coast Tuesday, another long-serving Twitter executive, chief marketing officer Leslie Berland, who just days earlier had encouraged employees to greet the new leader, left the company.

💙 — Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) November 1, 2022

Musk’s attention seemed focused on helping Twitter make money: he tweeted about charging some people to use Twitter, and his team had plans to meet with advertisers.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Over Zoom, Musk on Tuesday also met with civil rights groups worried about the prevalence of hate speech on the platform and pledged not to reinstate banned accounts until there was a clear process in place for doing so. Musk tweeted frequently, often about his plans to implement a fee for some Twitter users, but he also retweeted posts from SpaceX.

The NAACP met with Elon Musk to express our grave concerns with the dangerous, life-threatening hate and conspiracies that have proliferated on Twitter under his watch. https://t.co/tujQCT8Eoy — NAACP (@NAACP) November 2, 2022

From New Jersey, his jet took off for …