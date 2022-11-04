Elon Musk’s whirlwind first week at Twitter: 8,304 miles by private jet

You can see it on Twitter at @ElonJet, a bot built by Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, using public data that tracks the flight plans of all planes — including Musk’s 2015 Gulfstream G650ER.
“Elon’s takeover has definitely brought more interest to my account,” said Sweeney, who also calculates how much jet fuel each leg uses and its CO2 emissions.
The tracker does not show who was onboard during the flights, but aspects of Musk’s travel were confirmed by his public appearances, interviews and tweets. Musk did not respond to requests for comment about his busy week of events and to confirm if he was on the flights during his plane’s trips.
Here’s where the jet flew during Musk’s whirlwind week:
Flight 1: Hawthorne, Ca. to San Jose
Dep. Oct. 26 at 11:48 p.m., arr. Oct. 27 at 12:38 a.m. | 312 miles flown
The Musk era of Twitter begins.
He tweeted for the first time as CEO last Thursday, concluding a 6-month drama over whether he would buy the social platform for $44 billion.
the bird is freed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
In addition to Twitter, Musk is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — and the three companies are headquartered in different cities. Twitter is based in San Francisco, while SpaceX is in Southern California. Tesla’s headquarters are in Austin, but its busiest factory is in Fremont, Ca., also in the Bay Area.
As the new owner, Musk immediately fired several longtime top Twitter executives who were swiftly escorted out of headquarters. There were rumors that he would address employees the next day, Friday, but it never happened.
His jet stayed in town until …
Flight 2: San Jose to Hawthorne, Ca.
Dep. Oct. 29 at 10:52 p.m., arr. Oct. 29 at 11:41 p.m. | 312 miles flown
Musk made Southern California his home before announcing recently he was relocating to Texas. His jet often lands in Hawthorne, where SpaceX is located, after long days of work in Texas, the Bay Area and elsewhere.
Musk plunged into a controversy of his own making after tweeting and deleting a post pushing baseless allegations about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Musk faced immediate and widespread backlash.
Amid the spread of misinformation, Twitter’s relationship with advertisers is crucial to its business.
Musk’s jet would soon take off for where the marketing dollars are …
Flight 3: Hawthorne, Ca. to Teterboro, N.J.
Dep. Oct. 30 at 9:26 p.m., arr. Oct. 31 at 1:54 a.m. | 2,456 miles
We’re having a very productive day meeting with the marketing and advertising community here in New York.— @jason (@Jason) October 31, 2022
The passion they have for @Twitter is enormous.
So many great ideas on how to increase joy on the platform!
Musk changed his Twitter bio location to “Twitter NY.” One of his associates, Jason Calacanis, who has been working with Musk to enact his plans at Twitter, posted on Monday about the new team’s efforts to court advertisers, which provide the company with the bulk of its revenue.
On Monday night, Musk was photographed attending Heidi Klum’s Halloween party on the Lower East Side. Klum was disguised as a rain worm. Musk, who arrived with his mom, Maye Musk, was dressed in red armor.
As Musk’s jet stayed on the East Coast Tuesday, another long-serving Twitter executive, chief marketing officer Leslie Berland, who just days earlier had encouraged employees to greet the new leader, left the company.
💙— Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) November 1, 2022
Musk’s attention seemed focused on helping Twitter make money: he tweeted about charging some people to use Twitter, and his team had plans to meet with advertisers.
Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
Over Zoom, Musk on Tuesday also met with civil rights groups worried about the prevalence of hate speech on the platform and pledged not to reinstate banned accounts until there was a clear process in place for doing so. Musk tweeted frequently, often about his plans to implement a fee for some Twitter users, but he also retweeted posts from SpaceX.
The NAACP met with Elon Musk to express our grave concerns with the dangerous, life-threatening hate and conspiracies that have proliferated on Twitter under his watch. https://t.co/tujQCT8Eoy— NAACP (@NAACP) November 2, 2022
From New Jersey, his jet took off for …
Flight 4: Teterboro, N.J. to Chantilly, Va.
Dep. Nov. 1 at 8:50 p.m., arr. Nov. 1 at 9:36 p.m. | 223 miles flown
Musk’s jet arrived at Dulles late Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, Musk attended the change of-command ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base outside of Washington, for the retirement of the first head of the U.S. Space Force, Gen. John Raymond. The event was a break from Musk’s Twitter-heavy week: SpaceX’s aerospace contracts place Musk in partnership with the U.S. government.
But Musk’s jet didn’t stay in the D.C. area for long. By midday Wednesday it was on its way to …
Flight 5: Chantilly, Va. to San Francisco
Dep. Nov. 2 at 1:56 p.m., arr. Nov. 2 at 6:43 p.m.| 2,419 miles flown
Musk’s jet was back in Twitter’s home city, but he still didn’t meet with employees or formally address the staff. Instead he stoked plans to revamp the company’s premium service, Twitter Blue, while employees anticipated layoffs and traded information through private channels.
The jet was only on the ground in San Francisco a little over an hour when it took off for its third flight of the day, headed for …
Flight 6: San Francisco to San Jose
Dep. Nov. 2 at 8:04 p.m., arr. Nov. 2 at 8:20 p.m. | 30 miles flown
The last flight of the day covered a route that most Bay Area commuters do by car or train. San Jose is the closest major city to Tesla’s Fremont factory, but it’s unclear if Musk spent any time this week visiting the electric automaker, his most valuable company. While Musk frequently tweets about developments at Tesla, the vast majority of his interactions since taking over Twitter have been about the social media platform.
Meanwhile, inside Twitter employees said they had yet to receive a single official communication from anyone in charge at the company.
That changed late Thursday when an email went out to employees notifying them of plans to cut jobs. By 9 a.m. Pacific time Friday, workers would receive an email with the subject line: “Your Role at Twitter.”
To close out Musk’s first seven days, the jet was back on its way to the East Coast …
Flight 7: San Jose to Teterboro, N.J.
Dep. Nov. 4 at 1:29 a.m., arr. Nov. 4 at 5:43 a.m. | 2,552 miles flown
Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022
Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.
Musk was interviewed at an investment conference at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan on Friday, where he spoke about his attempts to inspire workers at Tesla by keeping grueling hours and sleeping at one of the company’s factories.
Twitter offices were closed Friday as employees tweeted they were shut out of internal systems and assumed they were laid off.
Elon Musk speaking at a finance conference in NYC just now ends his talk but telling the audience to “please use Twitter.” Laughs as he walks off https://t.co/TY0ZwoXRPK— Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 4, 2022
Faiz Siddiqui and Gerrit De Vynck contributed to this report.