Top privacy executives quit Twitter, raising questions about data security

SAN FRANCISCO — Several top security and privacy executives resigned from Twitter on Thursday, citing the rapid rollout of new features without proper security reviews and Elon Musk’s order that employees return to the office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner tweeted Thursday morning that she had made the “hard decision” to resign, and the company’s chief privacy officer and chief compliance officer also quit, according to screenshots of an employee’s internal Slack message shared with The Washington Post.

A current Twitter employee said several other members of the site’s privacy and security unit also had resigned.

The Slack message cited Twitter owner Musk’s return-to-office directive, but also noted that the departures were different from other protest moves because the quick release of products and changes without effective security reviews was “extremely dangerous” for users.

It said engineers would have to take on the burden of certifying that the products complied with Federal Trade Commission agreements, putting them at substantial personal legal risk.

The message also posted a link to Whistleblower Aid, a law firm that represented former security head Peiter Zatko when he filed a complaint this year with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other officials citing alleged FTC violations.

Other employees said they were taking paid time off Thursday as a demonstration of disapproval.

Kissner, who had been brought in by Zatko, was admired inside Twitter and seen as a crucial backstop amid the recent chaos.

Under the terms of the FTC consent decree, Twitter must have documented procedures to protect the security of users for each new offering.

“Twitter has had several major security incidents over the last several years due to poor internal controls and a permissive data architecture,” said Alex Stamos, former head of data security at Facebook and Yahoo. “The team Dr. Kissner made serious strides to closing these flaws, as Twitter is required to do by FTC consent decree.”

