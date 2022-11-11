Twitter pauses paid sign-ups as fake accounts spread online

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Twitter paused allowing people to sign up for its paid subscription feature that grants blue check marks amid a flood of fake accounts, just days after it launched the controversial feature. A note to Twitter employees sent Thursday night said it was decided to temporarily disable sign-ups for Twitter Blue, its new $7.99 offering that allows accounts to receive a blue check mark. The pause was intended to “help address impersonation issues,” according to the note, which was viewed by The Washington Post.

A number of new accounts sporting a blue check mark surfaced this week impersonating politicians, celebrities and brands — including President Biden — after the new program launched on Wednesday. It’s part of Elon Musk‘s plan to create more streams of revenue following his $44 billion acquisition of the site two weeks ago.

Advertisement

A fake account purporting to be basketball star LeBron James falsely tweeted that the athlete was requesting a trade. Another fake account with a blue check mark pretending to be former president George W. Bush tweeted “I miss killing Iraqis.”

And a fake account pretending to be pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly gained 1,500 retweets and more than 10,000 likes and remained online after three hours Thursday afternoon. An Eli Lilly spokesperson told The Post on Thursday they “are in communication with Twitter to address the issue.”

Twitter appears to be playing whack-a-mole with the fake accounts — some had been suspended by Friday, but many remained online. The company’s rollout of new features in its subscription Twitter Blue product has been rocky, and by Thursday night many people reported that the option to subscribe to Blue had disappeared from their apps.

Advertisement

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk took issue with account impersonations last weekend, when many people changed their name online to pretend to be the billionaire. By Thursday, he had tweeted a link to updated Twitter rules and said that “accounts engaged in parody must include ‘parody’ in their name, not just in bio.”

Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

Existing Twitter Blue users will still have access to the subscription features, the internal Twitter note said.

In one example, an account with a blue check mark badge pretending to belong to Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake tweeted victory on Thursday, claiming “I have WON. I decided it so it is truth.”

But the account, with the handle @TheRealKariLake, is not the candidate’s official account. And the race for Arizona’s next governor remains too early to be called — Lake, the Republican candidate, is locked in a close race with Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Advertisement

Users can click on a blue check mark and learn whether an account paid to be verified or was part of Twitter’s legacy program, but it’s otherwise difficult to distinguish. (The Post also found that there appeared to be a bug in the pop-ups that describe the blue check marks — sometimes showing accounts as “notable” when they were instead paid.)

There appear to be other bugs with paid verification — the fake Lake account was showing up with a blue check mark for some users, but not others.

The fake accounts for James, Bush and Eli Lilly were suspended. But impersonation accounts with blue check marks for other companies and prominent figures remained online Friday morning.

Drew Harwell contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article