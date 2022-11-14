Amazon plans to cut thousands of jobs, report says

Amazon plans to carry out massive layoffs, cutting roughly 10,000 jobs, as soon as this week, according to a news report.
Seattle-based Amazon will be letting go workers in its corporate and technology groups, according to the New York Times.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
Facebook parent Meta laid off 11,000 employees last week, just days after Twitter laid off more than 3,000 workers after new owner Elon Musk took control of the company.
A growing list of smaller tech companies are cutting their workforce as well, including Stripe and Lyft.
This is a developing story and will be updated.