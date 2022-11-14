The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Technology

Amazon plans to cut thousands of jobs, report says

The e-commerce giant, which reportedly will shed roughly 10,000 jobs as soon as this week, would become the latest big tech company to slash its workforce

By
November 14, 2022 at 11:35 a.m. EST
Amazon is reportedly cutting thousands of employees. (Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg)

Amazon plans to carry out massive layoffs, cutting roughly 10,000 jobs, as soon as this week, according to a news report.

If the e-commerce giant follows through on the plans, it would be the biggest job cuts of its history, the New York Times reported Monday. It would also become the latest big tech company to enact huge cuts this year as the industry reckons with the possible end of a decade of explosive growth.

Layoff spree in Silicon Valley spells end of an era for Big Tech

Seattle-based Amazon will be letting go workers in its corporate and technology groups, according to the New York Times.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

Facebook parent Meta laid off 11,000 employees last week, just days after Twitter laid off more than 3,000 workers after new owner Elon Musk took control of the company.

A growing list of smaller tech companies are cutting their workforce as well, including Stripe and Lyft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

