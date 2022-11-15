Live updates NASA tries again to launch its Artemis I moon mission

NASA’s new rocket will use “legacy” hardware — meaning, largely left over from the space shuttle program — to launch the uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the moon and back. Along the way, Orion will also launch 10 shoebox-sized “cubesats” — miniature satellites — to study the Moon and the environment around it.

Orion will enter a long, looping orbit around the moon that will take it farther from the Earth than any crew-capable space vehicle has ever gone. There’s no crew, but sensor-packed mannequins will send back details on how the flight would go

if there were one.