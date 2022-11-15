Live updates NASA tries again to launch its Artemis I moon mission

NASA is once again attempting to launch its giant Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft to the moon. The two-hour launch window opens at 1:04 a.m. and if all goes well, the rocket will propel the autonomous spacecraft, without any astronauts on board, on a test flight scheduled to last 25 days, 11 hours and 36 minutes, ending with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.
The latest attempt comes after NASA left the rocket on its launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center while Hurricane Nicole battered the Florida coastline. NASA engineers said that it did not suffer any real damage and that it was ready to fly.