Musk testifies in Delaware, defending his massive Tesla pay

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, Del. — In a Delaware courtroom Wednesday, Elon Musk defended a 2018 compensation package as Tesla CEO that turned out to be worth more than $50 billion, helping to make him the world’s richest person. Make your technology a force for good. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter with Shira Ovide. ArrowRight Musk took the stand for the first time in a trial stemming from a Tesla shareholder lawsuit filed in 2018. Plaintiff Richard Tornetta alleges the company erred in approving a pay package for Musk that dwarfs even those of other top tech executives, despite Musk splitting his time between Tesla and the several other companies he runs — including, most recently, Twitter, which he acquired for $44 billion last month.

Under questioning from the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Musk defended bringing Tesla engineers to Twitter to evaluate Twitter’s engineering staff ahead of mass layoffs at the social media platform. He said their participation was “voluntary,” “after hours,” and “a minor thing." Pressed as to whether anyone on Tesla’s board had contacted Musk to suggest that it might be problematic to use a public company’s employees to help his other, private company, Musk said he did not recall any such conversation.

Advertisement

Musk also acknowledged a tweet claiming he planned to sleep on the floor at Twitter until the organization was fixed — a process which Musk said in court Wednesday that he expected to be complete by the end of this week.

The trial highlights Musk’s singular position as a top executive of five companies at once, and calls into question whether the terms of his leadership at Tesla are in the best interests of the carmaker’s shareholders, or of Musk himself. It’s the second time in two years Musk has testified in a trial stemming from a Tesla shareholder lawsuit, after a 2021 trial that questioned his role in Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of his cousin’s solar-panel company, SolarCity. Musk prevailed in that case.

Tesla’s lawyers maintain that his Tesla compensation, which came largely in the form of Tesla stock and whose value was tied to the company’s performance, was necessary to retain and incentivize a CEO who has been critical to its ascent as the world’s most valuable automaker. If Tesla hadn’t done so well, Musk wouldn’t have made so much.

Advertisement

Musk, known lately for his provocative tweets and volatile behavior as Twitter’s new owner, strode into the Delaware Court of Chancery in a black suit and black tie Wednesday morning, apologizing that he might be a bit “slow,” having arrived on an overnight flight. On the stand, he kept a calm demeanor amid some verbal jousting with the plaintiffs’ lawyer over apparent inconsistencies in his testimony and the propriety of various past tweets.

After Musk testified on direct questioning from Tesla lawyer Evan Chesler that he hadn’t been involved in any meetings discussing the substance of his pay plan, the opposing counsel presented documents that appeared to imply that Musk may have in fact played a role in devising it. Musk also seemed to acknowledge that some of his tweets may have violated the terms of a consent agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but defended them on the grounds that the agreement “was made under duress” and thus, in Musk’s opinion, “not valid.”

On a couple of occasions, Musk objected to questions as “misleading” or too complex to answer with a yes or no. The lawyer told Musk, “When your lawyer wants to make an objection, he has the right to do it. Sadly, you don’t.”

Advertisement

Musk’s initial testimony, under direct questioning, focused on the daunting situation the company was facing in 2017, when the pay package was agreed, and what he described as the “extreme” unlikelihood that he would achieve the benchmarks required to earn as much as he did. At the time, the electric carmaker was behind schedule on production of the Model 3, its first mass-market vehicle.

Musk’s staggering compensation of more than $50 billion depended on Tesla hitting wildly ambitious targets for its market capitalization. He testified that when the plan was conceived, Tesla’s market value was about $40 billion. He would receive a large tranch of Tesla stock, on the order of half a percent of the company, if that rose to $100 billion, and more for each additional $50 billion beyond that.

As of Wednesday, Tesla was worth some $589 billion, making it one of the 10 most valuable companies in the world.

GiftOutline Gift Article