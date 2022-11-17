Twitter’s Musk says most-valuable employees can stay remote amid signs of revolt

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a deadline looming for Twitter employees to sign a pledge to work extra hours or request severance, Elon Musk eased a return-to-the-office mandate he issued a week ago, telling employees Thursday they will be allowed to work remotely if their managers assert they are making “an excellent contribution.” Make your technology a force for good. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter with Shira Ovide. ArrowRight The revision came as several Twitter employees said they were surprised by the large number of their colleagues who were opting for the severance package. The employees spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal company developments.

Musk’s initial return-to-office order has been a source of tension since it was issued on Nov. 9. In an email, he told employees they were expected back at their desks the next day. At a follow-up staff meeting on Nov. 10, Musk said that “exceptional” employees could continue to work from home, as many have since the pandemic began. But the return-to-office order remained a source of grumbling for Twitter staffers who had remained at the company after Musk-ordered layoffs Nov. 4 eliminated approximately half of Twitter’s jobs.

Advertisement

There was no word on why Musk revised his return-to-office order. One Twitter staff member said the numbers of employees seeking to leave had alarmed Twitter’s managers, who had formed “war rooms” to determine which employees should be asked to stay on.

Resignations and departures were already taking a toll on Twitter’s service, employees said. “Breakages are already happening slowly and accumulating,” one said. “If you want to export your tweets, do it now.”

Recent departures have left multiple critical systems down to two, one or even zero engineers, according to a former employee who was familiar with the situation and spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation.

Hate speech and other abuse was also likely to spike, employees said. Most of Twitter’s Trust and Safety team, consisting of up to 40 people, was expected to resign.

Advertisement

The easing of the return-to-office order is the latest change in Musk’s initial decisions as head of Twitter. Musk also has halted his initiative imposing an $8 monthly subscription fee on accounts labeled with Twitter’s blue check mark.

Musk is facing pressure to push up the value of Twitter, which some analysts have said was actually worth about half of what he paid. Twitter is also expected to owe roughly $1 billion in annual interest — on top of recouping the investments of Musk’s many equity partners.

Musk has said he wants to increase the platform’s ability to make money, focusing on ways to drive revenue and slashing costs. Musk, who is also chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla, is known for his companies’ hard-charging cultures and has famously described spending nights in a sleeping bag on the factory floor.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Musk took the stand in Delaware Chancery Court in a trial over a shareholder lawsuit stemming from a compensation package he received as Tesla CEO. He also defended some of his actions at Twitter, including bringing in Tesla engineers to evaluate Twitter’s engineering staff.

Musk said in a Wednesday email outlining the severance offer that Twitter would be more of an engineering-focused operation going forward. And while the design and product management areas would still be important and report to him, he said, “those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway.”

“Wow, this is a lot of people saying goodbye,” one current employee said Thursday, referring to internal posts on the company’s Slack channels. Musk had set a 5 p.m. deadline Eastern time for staffers to sign the pledge to work harder or leave with severance.

Nitasha Tiku and Faiz Siddiqui contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article