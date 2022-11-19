Elon Musk says he will let Trump back onto Twitter

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Musk says he will reinstate the Twitter account of former president Donald Trump. “The people have spoken,” Musk wrote in a tweet, adding Trump would be brought back. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight Musk had put to the popular vote in a tweeted poll one of the most consequential decisions facing him as the company’s new owner: whether to bring back the former president, who was banned from the site in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He had previously said he disagreed with the ban and intended to restore Trump.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

But even as Twitter users gave Musk the nod to bring back Trump, the former president says he isn’t keen on rejoining. Twitter users voted roughly 52 percent to 48 percent to restore Trump’s account.

Trump addressed Musk’s poll and the subject of his account during video-link remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition conference on Saturday in Las Vegas.

He reacted coolly to the prospect of rejoining Twitter, reiterating previous remarks that he would rather focus his attention on his clone website Truth Social.

Advertisement

“I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump said of returning to Twitter, alluding to the social media network’s reported problems with bots and declining engagement. “Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter.”

While Trump took the opportunity to promote his own website, he said he appreciated the poll and welcome Musk’s purchase.

“I like that he bought it, I’ve always liked him,” Trump said. “He’s a character, but I tend to like characters.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article