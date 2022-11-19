Elon Musk says he will let Trump back onto Twitter

Elon Musk says he will reinstate the Twitter account of former president Donald Trump.
He had previously said he disagreed with the ban and intended to restore Trump.
The people have spoken.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022
Trump will be reinstated.
Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv
But even as Twitter users gave Musk the nod to bring back Trump, the former president says he isn’t keen on rejoining. Twitter users voted roughly 52 percent to 48 percent to restore Trump’s account.
Trump addressed Musk’s poll and the subject of his account during video-link remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition conference on Saturday in Las Vegas.
He reacted coolly to the prospect of rejoining Twitter, reiterating previous remarks that he would rather focus his attention on his clone website Truth Social.
“I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump said of returning to Twitter, alluding to the social media network’s reported problems with bots and declining engagement. “Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter.”
While Trump took the opportunity to promote his own website, he said he appreciated the poll and welcome Musk’s purchase.
“I like that he bought it, I’ve always liked him,” Trump said. “He’s a character, but I tend to like characters.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.