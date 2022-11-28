Elon Musk says Apple threatened to remove Twitter from App Store

Elon Musk on Monday went on a tear against top Twitter advertiser Apple, after he said the company threatened to block the social network from its App Store without explanation and mostly had stopped advertising on Twitter.

The tirade underscored the immense power that Apple wields over Twitter’s success, and the role it could play in serving as a check against Musk’s chaotic rein at the social network. If the company were to block Twitter from its App Store, new users would be unable to download the Twitter app on their iPhones and iPads, and existing users would be unable to access updates.