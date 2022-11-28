Elon Musk says Apple threatened to remove Twitter from App Store

Elon Musk on Monday went on a tear against top Twitter advertiser Apple, after he said the company threatened to block the social network from its App Store without explanation and mostly had stopped advertising on Twitter.
Apple is also among the highest advertising spenders on Twitter, and Musk sought to put pressure on the company and CEO Tim Cook in a series of tweets for pausing that spend.
Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022
Apple was the seventh largest advertiser on Twitter in the five months before Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, with its ads shown nearly 2 billion times to American users, according to estimates from digital analytics firm Pathmatics.
Apple did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.