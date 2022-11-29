The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
China to launch crew to its recently completed space station

The launch is another significant milestone in its ambitious space program

November 29, 2022 at 9:39 a.m. EST
The first crew of Chinese astronauts lift off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center to Tiangong, China's recently completed space station, on Nov. 29. (Video: CCTV)

China on Tuesday is set to launch a trio of taikonauts to its recently completed space station, another in a series of significant milestones for a country that has big ambitions in space and is rivaling the prowess of the United States.

The launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China is set 10:08 a.m. Eastern time. On board the Long March 2F rocket are Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, three of China’s most experienced astronauts, according to the New York Times, which got special access to the launch center.

China recently completed the construction of its Tiangong space station, located in low Earth orbit. The crew will spend six months there. The Chinese space station is being developed at a time when the International Space Station is aging, though NASA hopes to continue to use it through 2030.

China has made significant progress in space in recent years, landing a robot on the far side of the moon, as well as a rover on Mars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

