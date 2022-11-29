China to launch crew to its recently completed space station

China on Tuesday is set to launch a trio of taikonauts to its recently completed space station, another in a series of significant milestones for a country that has big ambitions in space and is rivaling the prowess of the United States.
China recently completed the construction of its Tiangong space station, located in low Earth orbit. The crew will spend six months there. The Chinese space station is being developed at a time when the International Space Station is aging, though NASA hopes to continue to use it through 2030.
China has made significant progress in space in recent years, landing a robot on the far side of the moon, as well as a rover on Mars.
