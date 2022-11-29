China to launch crew to its recently completed space station

China on Tuesday is set to launch a trio of taikonauts to its recently completed space station, another in a series of significant milestones for a country that has big ambitions in space and is rivaling the prowess of the United States.

Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter.

Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter.

The launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China is set 10:08 a.m. Eastern time. On board the Long March 2F rocket are Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, three of China’s most experienced astronauts, according to the New York Times, which got special access to the launch center.