What is ChatGPT, the viral social media AI?

A new artificial intelligence chatbot has taken the internet by storm. Humans are asking it questions, and it’s sending answers back that are eerily lifelike, chatty, sometimes humorous and at other times unsettling and problematic.
It is powered by a large language model, an AI system trained to predict the next word in a sentence by ingesting massive amounts of text from the internet and finding patterns through trial and error. ChatGPT was then refined using feedback from humans to hold a conversation — as well as a robot in 2022 could reasonably do so, that is.
OpenAI, an organization launched several years ago with funding from Elon Musk and others, warns that ChatGPT isn’t perfect and will sometimes give offensive or misleading answers. But that hasn’t stopped social media users from asking it creative questions and posting the results online.
So what exactly is ChatGPT and how does it work?