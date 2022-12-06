What is ChatGPT, the viral social media AI?

The technology, made by the same organization that launched the text-to-image generator Dall-E to the public, has already amassed over a million users since it was released last week, company officials said.

A new artificial intelligence chatbot has taken the internet by storm. Humans are asking it questions, and it’s sending answers back that are eerily lifelike, chatty, sometimes humorous and at other times unsettling and problematic.

It is powered by a large language model, an AI system trained to predict the next word in a sentence by ingesting massive amounts of text from the internet and finding patterns through trial and error. ChatGPT was then refined using feedback from humans to hold a conversation — as well as a robot in 2022 could reasonably do so, that is.