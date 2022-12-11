Live updates NASA’s Artemis I Orion spacecraft returns to Earth

NASA’s Artemis I mission, the first in its push to return astronauts to the moon, is coming to an end after 26 days in space with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean at 12:40 p.m. Eastern.
The test today will show how well the spacecraft’s heat shield holds up as Orion plunges though the atmosphere, with temperatures reaching 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
Here’s what’s to know
♦ The Orion capsule, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, will slam into Earth’s atmosphere traveling at almost 25,000 mph, or Mach 32 — 32 times the speed of sound.