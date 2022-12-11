Live updates NASA’s Artemis I Orion spacecraft returns to Earth

During the Apollo era, the command module, the spacecraft that returned the astronauts home, barreled straight through the atmosphere to its landing point in the ocean. The return trajectory of the Artemis spacecraft will take a new approach NASA has never tried before.

To slow the spacecraft down gradually, Orion will do what NASA calls a “skip entry.” It will dip down into the atmosphere, which will slow the vehicle. But then the spacecraft is expected to fly back up through the atmosphere, only to begin the descent again, like a stone skipping across the surface of the water before sinking. That should slow the spacecraft gradually, providing a more comfortable flight home.