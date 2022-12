The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Sam Bankman-Fried with orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors early Tuesday, a day after the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency giant FTX was taken into custody.

The move comes ahead of the expected unveiling of criminal charges by federal prosecutors in New York. And the House Financial Services Committee is set to forge ahead with a hearing into the firm’s recent implosion despite the arrest Monday night of Bankman-Fried, its star witness, who was taken into custody in the Bahamas after U.S. officials requested his extradition.