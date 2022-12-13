U.S. charges FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with criminal fraud

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A trio of U.S. agencies filed a flurry of charges against disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried the day after he was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government.

Federal prosecutors charged Bankman-Fried, 30, with conspiracy and fraud, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that he defrauded his investors, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed fraud accusations as well.

For the past several weeks, Bankman-Fried has been hunkered down in his luxury apartment in Nassau, Bahamas, posting on social media and giving repeated media interviews where he said he made grave mistakes but didn’t knowingly commit any crimes. His arrest and the charges, coming within hours of each other, are a rapid acceleration in the ongoing story of FTX, which has gripped the cryptocurrency world since the once-well-respected company crumbled over a period of several days in November when it could not meet customer withdrawal demands.

“Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement when charges were announced. “The alleged fraud committed by Mr. Bankman-Fried is a clarion call to crypto platforms that they need to come into compliance with our laws.”

FTX’s downfall has also shaken the overall cryptocurrency industry, which had already been rocked by steep crypto price declines, several high-profile scams and company collapses. Prices for the most common cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ethereum, are down around 65 percent this year, wiping out billions in value for millions of investors around the world.

Bankman-Fried appeared Tuesday in Bahamas court, where he did not waive a right to an extradition hearing, according to local news reports. It’s unclear how long an extradition hearing will take, or what his chances are of fighting the deportation.

While Bankman-Fried was in court in Nassau, the House Financial Services Committee held a hearing focusing on FTX, which the former CEO was slated to attend via video call before his arrest.

The hearing did however feature FTX’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, a veteran bankruptcy lawyer who took over when the company declared bankruptcy to try to recover as many assets for customers and creditors as possible.

The alleged crimes at the heart of the crypto company’s collapse are simple, despite the seemingly complex nature of the circumstances, Ray told the hearing.

“This isn’t sophisticated whatsoever. This is just plain old embezzlement,” he said.

FTX customers will not get all their money back, and the process to recover what they can will take “months, not weeks,” he added. “At the end of the day, we’re not going to be able to recover all the losses here.”

The hearing exhibited a sense of anticlimax, as politicians who had prepared to grill Bankman-Fried himself were stuck instead asking questions to the agreeable and polite Ray. Before his fall, Bankman-Fried had donated hundreds of millions of dollars to politicians, becoming the second-largest Democratic donor in the 2022 midterm elections and building a prominent position for himself in Washington.

Hours after his arrest, committee members from both parties expressed their frustration at not getting to question the former FTX head.

“Although Mr. Bankman-Fried must be held accountable, the American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who heads the committee, said in a statement Monday night.

“Why not allow him to 1st testify tomorrow and answer our many questions?” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), a member of the House panel, tweeted Monday night.

In the white-and-pink Magistrate’s Court in Nassau, Bahamas, Bankman-Fried appeared wearing a suit coat without a tie, according to the Nassau Guardian, a local newspaper. Members of Bankman-Fried’s family and representatives from the U.S. Embassy were present in the courtroom, according to the newspaper.

Bankman-Fried’s parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried are both professors at Stanford University’s law school. The SEC alleges Bankman-Fried used funds that had been commingled with customer money to buy them real estate. A spokesperson for Bankman and Fried did not return a request for comment.

Tory Newmyer and Steven Zeitchik contributed to this report.

