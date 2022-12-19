The key moments that define Elon Musk’s time leading Twitter

3 Musk wrangles with Apple, advertisers

Following the massive layoffs, and a controversial incident in which Musk shared — and then deleted — a post that contained misinformation about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, civil rights groups began to express concern about his leadership.

Dozens of Twitter’s top advertisers paused marketing on the site in the early weeks following Musk’s takeover. A Post analysis of marketing data showed a third of Twitter’s top 100 marketers had not advertised on the social media network in the two weeks ending Nov. 22.

“Nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists,” Musk tweeted in early November. “Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.”

Since then, Twitter disbanded its outside Trust and Safety Council that advised on how to keep the platform safe. Company insiders told The Post that Musk’s decisions have significantly changed internal trust and safety work.