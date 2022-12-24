Here’s who helped Elon Musk buy Twitter

Jack Dorsey

Estimated Contribution $1 billion

One of the co-founders and former chief executive of the company, Jack Dorsey rolled over his investment in Twitter to Musk’s new private enterprise, doubling down on his faith in the tech mogul, to the tune of $1 billion.

Dorsey, who runs the tech conglomerate Block, was one of several key characters who encouraged Musk to pursue Twitter, according to private text messages made public through court documents. In the messages, Dorsey told Musk that he had previously tried to get him to join the board but was blocked, and later referred to the board as “terrible.”

After Musk oversaw dramatic firings and layoffs at his new company, Dorsey apologized on Twitter for growing his former company too quickly.

What they get: From political persuasion to regained glory, the wealthy elite in Silicon Valley have myriad reasons to ally themselves with Musk — and may have some asks of him too. A host of Musk’s associates now function as a small council of lieutenants, helping to bring Musk’s vision of a “hardcore” Twitter 2.0 to fruition. Jason Calacanis, a longtime Musk associate who helped fundraise and cheerlead during the turbulent run-up to the deal, has played an important role in the company’s transition. And once Musk shifts his focus from Twitter, there’s also the role of CEO up for grabs.

