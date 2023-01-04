Cloud computing giant Salesforce to cut 10 percent of staff

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Salesforce will cut 10 percent of its workforce and scale back its office space to reduce costs, the company said Wednesday. “As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that,” co-chief executive Marc Benioff wrote in an email to employees announcing the cuts.

The software maker, whose tools for sales and customer service have made it one of the most high-profile cloud computing companies, has more than 79,000 employees, meaning the layoffs could affect nearly 8,000 people. In addition to Benioff’s email, the company revealed the layoff plans in a regulatory filing.

Salesforce is the latest in a growing list of big tech companies that have slashed their workforce in the past several months as huge sales booms experienced during the pandemic waned and a possible recession looms.

Facebook parent Meta announced it would lay off 11,000 people last fall, and Amazon is in the process of cutting about 10,000 people. Other big tech companies have instituted hiring freezes — all a dramatic turnabout from the past decade of explosive growth.

Salesforce said it would also pare back its office space as part of its plan to reduce costs, including “select real estate exits.” The company’s headquarters are in the tallest building in San Francisco, called Salesforce Tower. It did not specify whether the tower would be affected by the reduction plans, and representatives declined to provide further details beyond what was mentioned in the filing and Benioff’s email.

Salesforce said some employees who were being laid off would get an email Wednesday morning and would hear from company leadership. Employees in the United States would get nearly five months of severance pay and benefits, Benioff wrote in his email.

