Live updates Ex-Twitter execs to be grilled on Hunter Biden laptop ‘censorship’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) on Capitol Hill earlier this month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
A congressional hearing today promises a moment of political reckoning more than two years in the making — and a chance for the House’s new Republican majority to use its investigative powers to embarrass both President Biden and Big Tech, with an assist from their new ally Elon Musk.

The House Oversight Committee will grill three former Twitter executives on the company’s 2020 decision to block users from sharing a controversial New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the scandalous contents of a laptop that allegedly belonged to him. That decision, which Twitter later reversed, has become the right’s go-to example of what it views as anti-conservative “censorship” by Silicon Valley social media firms — even though the company’s leaders have long since agreed it was a mistake.

Here’s what to know

  • The hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast live on the House Oversight Committee’s website.
  • Among the Republicans on the committee is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), who had her own account permanently suspended by Twitter before Musk reinstated it in November.
  • The hearing represents a new phase in the GOP’s war of words on Big Tech, as the party’s leaders attempt to paint a picture of collusion between social media content moderators and the Biden administration.
