Live updates Ex-Twitter execs to be grilled on Hunter Biden laptop ‘censorship’

A congressional hearing today promises a moment of political reckoning more than two years in the making — and a chance for the House’s new Republican majority to use its investigative powers to embarrass both President Biden and Big Tech, with an assist from their new ally Elon Musk.

The House Oversight Committee will grill three former Twitter executives on the company’s 2020 decision to block users from sharing a controversial New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the scandalous contents of a laptop that allegedly belonged to him. That decision, which Twitter later reversed, has become the right’s go-to example of what it views as anti-conservative “censorship” by Silicon Valley social media firms — even though the company’s leaders have long since agreed it was a mistake.