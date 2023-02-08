Twitter faces widespread outage as users told they’re over tweet limit

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter was facing one of its first widespread outages of Elon Musk’s tenure on Wednesday, as users reported an inability to send tweets, direct messages and load posts on the social media site.
testing 1 2 3 🎙️ is this thing on?— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) February 8, 2023
The website Down Detector, which tracks outages based on user reports, said: “User reports indicate problems at Twitter.”
Elon Musk has laid off more than two-thirds of Twitter’s staff since taking over the company in November, leading to concerns about the dwindled staff’s ability to keep the site running and restore critical functions once they went down.
A congressional oversight committee held hearings on Wednesday concerning allegations that Twitter’s previous staff made decisions favorable to Democrats in the 2020 elections. At the hearing, power briefly went out on Capitol Hill.
This is a developing story.