Twitter faces widespread outage as users told they’re over tweet limit

Attempts to send tweets were met with messages reading: “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets.” Some users reported trouble following other accounts.

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter was facing one of its first widespread outages of Elon Musk’s tenure on Wednesday, as users reported an inability to send tweets, direct messages and load posts on the social media site.

The website Down Detector, which tracks outages based on user reports, said: “User reports indicate problems at Twitter.”

Elon Musk has laid off more than two-thirds of Twitter’s staff since taking over the company in November, leading to concerns about the dwindled staff’s ability to keep the site running and restore critical functions once they went down.