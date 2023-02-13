Ford to build U.S. battery plant with Chinese technology as political tensions rise

Ford announced it will build a $3.5 billion battery factory in Michigan based on Chinese technology, underscoring China’s prominent position in the electric-vehicle industry even as political tensions rise.
The Detroit automaker said the Chinese technology would allow for faster charging times in some EVs and would help make the vehicles more affordable.
Asked about the political risks of relying on Chinese technology at a time of worsening U.S.-China relations, Lisa Drake, vice president of EV industrialization at the automaker, said the company had planned carefully.
“We certainly thought through that and those are provisions and things we’ve agreed with CATL in the course of our contract work,” Drake told reporters. “Of course we thought about it and we’ve taken care of the optionality with that in the contract.”
Ford officials also stressed that the company will own the factory outright.