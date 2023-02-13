The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ford to build U.S. battery plant with Chinese technology as political tensions rise

Detroit automaker said the Chinese technology would allow for faster charging times in some EVs and would help make the vehicles more affordable.

February 13, 2023 at 1:56 p.m. EST
The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Ford announced it will build a $3.5 billion battery factory in Michigan based on Chinese technology, underscoring China’s prominent position in the electric-vehicle industry even as political tensions rise.

Ford said it will fully own the factory in Marshall, Michigan, which will use technology and services provided by China’s CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer. Until the plant is up and running in 2026, Ford said it will import batteries from CATL for use in some vehicles for U.S. sale.

The Detroit automaker said the Chinese technology would allow for faster charging times in some EVs and would help make the vehicles more affordable.

Asked about the political risks of relying on Chinese technology at a time of worsening U.S.-China relations, Lisa Drake, vice president of EV industrialization at the automaker, said the company had planned carefully.

“We certainly thought through that and those are provisions and things we’ve agreed with CATL in the course of our contract work,” Drake told reporters. “Of course we thought about it and we’ve taken care of the optionality with that in the contract.”

Ford officials also stressed that the company will own the factory outright.

