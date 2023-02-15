Security threat or hot air? A guide to high-altitude balloons.

Near-space exploration

Several companies are trying to use balloons for tourism and send humans roughly 100,000 feet into the sky — high enough to view the planet’s curvature.

World View, an Arizona-based company, makes balloons to haul sensors and equipment high into the sky, with their largest craft swelling up to 18 million cubic feet, large enough to fit a football stadium inside it, according to Ryan Hartman, the company’s chief executive.

The company is eyeing space tourism next. World View has sold 1,250 tickets for people who want to travel 100,000 feet into the air for roughly six to eight hours, Hartman said. Each ticket costs $50,000 and can be secured with a $500 deposit. The flight would take eight passengers and two crew members, but Hartman was unable to estimate when the first flight will be.