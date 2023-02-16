Tesla issues recall of cars with ‘Full Self-Driving’ over crash risk

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla is recalling more than 360,000 vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving beta software over apparent crash risks, a government regulator said. The company says it will send a remote update to remedy the problem, as it has done with past recalls. It is the widest recall yet for the software, which has garnered widespread attention for Tesla’s promises to leverage it to make vehicles autonomous.

Officials said the software — part of Tesla’s driver-assistance package — is being recalled because of the vehicles’ failure to stop at intersections or exercise proper caution at yellow signals, come to a complete stop at stop signs, as well as adhere to posted speed limits. The recall notice, dated Wednesday, was posted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website this week. It affects 362,758 vehicles, including Tesla models dating back to 2016.

“The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in a letter. “In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla has recalled Full Self-Driving Beta in the past, but not since making the software widely available to drivers who purchase the option, which costs $15,000 per vehicle.

Full Self-Driving Beta is a part of Tesla’s driver-assistance suite, Autopilot, which allows the car to maneuver itself in certain conditions — though drivers as supposed to remain attentive and keep their hands on the wheel at all times. Full Self-Driving expands the capabilities of Autopilot, largely a highway system, to city and residential streets.

Tesla has addressed past recalls with its software by issuing remote, over-the-air updates, sending patched versions of its software to cars across its fleet. For example, Tesla was forced to recall a version of Full Self-Driving in October 2021 after owners reported their cars were suddenly slamming on the brakes at highway speeds after one overnight update.

Then last year, Tesla recalled more than 50,000 vehicles over concerns vehicles in Full Self-Driving had been equipped with a “rolling stop” function that allowed them to proceed through intersections without halting at stop signs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk downplayed the matter on Twitter on Thursday, arguing the need for a software update should not constitute a recall by the traditional definition.

“The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!” he tweeted.

Aaron Gregg contributed to this report.

