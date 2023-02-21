Live updates Supreme Court considers if Google is liable for recommending ISIS videos

It stems from the killing of 23-year-old Nohemi Gonzalez , a college exchange student, by Islamic State gunmen in Paris in 2015. The Gonzalez family contends that by recommending Islamic State-related content, YouTube — which is owned by Google — acted as a recruiting platform for the group in violation of U.S. laws against aiding and abetting terrorists.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google , a lawsuit that argues tech companies should be legally liable for harmful content their algorithms promote. The case could shift the foundations of internet law.

Google argues that a law known as Section 230 protects it from legal responsibility for the third-party videos that its recommendation algorithms surface and that such immunity is essential to tech companies’ ability to provide useful and safe content to their users. The Gonzalez family’s lawyers say that applying Section 230 to algorithmic recommendations incentivizes promoting harmful content — and denies victims a way to seek redress, even if they show that those recommendations caused injuries or death.