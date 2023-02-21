Live updates Supreme Court considers if Google is liable for recommending ISIS videos

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a lawsuit that argues tech companies should be legally liable for harmful content their algorithms promote. The case could shift the foundations of internet law.
Google argues that a law known as Section 230 protects it from legal responsibility for the third-party videos that its recommendation algorithms surface and that such immunity is essential to tech companies’ ability to provide useful and safe content to their users. The Gonzalez family’s lawyers say that applying Section 230 to algorithmic recommendations incentivizes promoting harmful content — and denies victims a way to seek redress, even if they show that those recommendations caused injuries or death.
Here’s what to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
Courts generally have found that Section 230 shields tech giants from culpability over the posts, photos and videos that people share on their services. But these wins have come despite objections from some prominent judges who say lower courts have read the law’s protections too broadly. Those pushing for a change warn that when Section 230 was written, the contours of today’s online marketplace of ideas were not yet clear.
The Gonzalez lawsuit is one of several landmark tech cases pending before the Supreme Court this year, making 2023 potentially a watershed year for addressing whether and how internet regulation should be changed.
Oral arguments will begin shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern time and continue until about noon. Audio will be live-streamed on the court’s website, a practice that began when the court was holding arguments remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The audio will be embedded at the top of this live file, so you can listen in as you read analysis and context from Post reporters.
1/3
Live contributors End of carousel
Just now
Just now
13 min ago
13 min ago
29 min ago
29 min ago