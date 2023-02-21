Section 230: The little law that defined how the Internet works

Internet companies’ prized liability shield law has been consistently thrust into the limelight, both politically and legally, as lawmakers and leaders on both sides of the aisle consider whether it gives social media companies too much leeway.

Critics say Section 230 gives tech companies too much power over what is and is not allowed on their sites. Supporters — including a wide range of internet companies, free-speech advocates and open-Internet proponents — say that without the law, online communication would be stifled and social media as we know it would cease to exist.