How to secure your Twitter account free

Twitter announced it will charge users who want to use SMS two-factor authentication, but there’s a safer, no-cost option

By
February 22, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST
A bird swallows a text with a 6 digit code.
(Illustration by Elena Lacey/The Washington Post)

If you’ve heard us say it once, you’ve heard it a thousand times: Turn on two-factor authentication. Do it for every important account you have, especially banking, email and social media. Do it to avoid hacks, and do it now.

Last week, Twitter announced it would no longer let people use the most common form of two-factor authentication — a numeric code sent over text message — free. Instead, users are being told to either sign up for the $8-a-month Twitter Blue service or switch to a different type of two-factor authentication by March 20.

If you have a Twitter account, even if you don’t post much, you should take steps to secure it in the coming weeks. Don’t worry — it won’t cost a dime. Here’s everything you need to know.

What to do if you lose your phone and can’t access your accounts

